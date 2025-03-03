Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE COP opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
