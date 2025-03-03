Auxano Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

