Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $110.36 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

