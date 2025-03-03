Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Autohome Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 566,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

