Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.94 and last traded at C$22.82, with a volume of 7020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.32.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.19.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.83%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

