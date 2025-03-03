AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.1% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,467,000 after acquiring an additional 325,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

