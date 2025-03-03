Athena Investment Management Acquires 238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $199.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

