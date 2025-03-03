Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 5,074 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $37.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.