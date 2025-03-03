ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,825.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $733.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.