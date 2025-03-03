ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 115,603 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 126.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2,825.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

