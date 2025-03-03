ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the quarter. ASE Technology makes up about 2.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.05% of ASE Technology worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.