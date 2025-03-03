Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $172.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $211.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

