Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 5,890 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Ball by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.71 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

