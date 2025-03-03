Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.