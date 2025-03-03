Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 830 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 22.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 100.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Shares of ETN opened at $293.21 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

