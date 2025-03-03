Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, BioXcel Therapeutics, SoundHound AI, Snowflake, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, utilize, or invest in AI technologies and solutions. These investments can span diverse industries, including software, robotics, and data analytics, and are typically seen as a bet on the future growth of AI-driven innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.80. 44,560,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,923,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.91. 2,138,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.73. 125,194,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $52.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 36,034,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,776,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.88. 2,163,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.15. 4,069,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $923.71. 356,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,038.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.95. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also