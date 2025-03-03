Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 716,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $677,981.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,128,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,760,995.28. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,923. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

