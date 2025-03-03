Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arbe Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %
Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 13,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.
About Arbe Robotics
