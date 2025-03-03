Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %

Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 13,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

