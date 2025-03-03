Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

