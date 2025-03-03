Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $244.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.88.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Apple Stock Up 1.9 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
