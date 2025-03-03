AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $411.85 and last traded at $411.94, with a volume of 52326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.12.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

