Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,176.43 ($27.44).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.30) to GBX 2,500 ($31.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.17) to GBX 2,400 ($30.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($26.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
