Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 115231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,967 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.