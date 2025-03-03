Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Annexon Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.65 on Monday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.