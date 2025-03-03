Analyzing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BOX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.00 -$4.24 million N/A N/A BOX $1.07 billion 4.38 $129.03 million $0.80 40.87

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 BOX 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BOX has a consensus price target of $35.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Volatility and Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.24, indicating that its share price is 3,224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94% BOX 13.96% -17.20% 6.15%

Summary

BOX beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About BOX

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser, and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

