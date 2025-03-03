Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $168.86

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

RGLD opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

