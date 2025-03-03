Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $22.17

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 49.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 160.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

