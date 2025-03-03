Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $22.17

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.
JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
Shares of JWN opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
