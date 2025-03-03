Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $41.27

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

