Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $17.75

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

