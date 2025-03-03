Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Waystar (WAY)

Waystar (NASDAQ: WAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Waystar is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Waystar had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Waystar Price Performance
NASDAQ:WAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 816,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Waystar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Waystar by 116.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waystar by 701.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $16,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,224,000.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
