Amara Financial LLC. Purchases Shares of 8,857 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

