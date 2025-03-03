Amara Financial LLC. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Amara Financial LLC. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 438,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $27.26 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

