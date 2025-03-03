Amara Financial LLC. Buys 37,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Amara Financial LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.3% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,824,000 after buying an additional 248,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

