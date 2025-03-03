Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson stock opened at $177.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

