Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,093 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in FOX by 3,551.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

