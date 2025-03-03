Amalgamated Bank Purchases 884 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in YETI by 209.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.