Amalgamated Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ATI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ATI by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

