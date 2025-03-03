Amalgamated Bank Has $2.03 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $153.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

