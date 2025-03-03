Amalgamated Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -30.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

