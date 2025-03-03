Amalgamated Bank Has $1.50 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Celanese by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

