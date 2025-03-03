Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $92.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

