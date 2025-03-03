Amalgamated Bank Buys 168 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $182.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

