Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.37 and last traded at $170.44. Approximately 9,040,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,444,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,942 shares of company stock worth $24,824,539. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,509,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

