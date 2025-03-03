Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 108,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $128.82 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

