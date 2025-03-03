Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.88. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $73.54, with a volume of 27,331 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

