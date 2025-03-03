Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after buying an additional 2,959,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $132.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

