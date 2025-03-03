Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

