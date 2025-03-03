Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 17,369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,993 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,902,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

