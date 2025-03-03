Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $115,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,365,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,511,000 after acquiring an additional 229,038 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,865,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

