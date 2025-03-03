Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 182 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

